Amazon warehouse workers in Germany will strike Monday because of coronavirus infections

Amazon workers at 6 web-sites throughout Germany strategy to strike Monday because dozens of workers users at its logistics facilities have been contaminated with the coronavirus, union officers advised Reuters. The union states the organization is prioritizing earnings more than workers’ protection.

Labor union Verdi states “at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected” with the virus, in accordance to Reuters. The strike will past 48 several hours and be carried out with the motto “good and healthy work.”

Amazon warehouse workers in Germany have struck a number of moments in latest a long time, more than employee shell out and situations.

In latest months, Amazon warehouse workers in the US have staged protests more than what they say are unsafe functioning situations, and walked off the career in a number of towns. Personnel criticized the organization for not notifying workers when colleagues analyzed beneficial for the coronavirus. A team of a few Amazon warehouse workers in New York submitted go well with in opposition to the organization previously this thirty day period, alleging the organization place them and their family members at threat of contracting the virus.

At minimum 7 Amazon warehouse workers in the US have died from COVID-19 considering that the outbreak started.

Monday’s strikes are prepared for Amazon web-sites in Leipzig, Poor Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Werne, and Koblenz, Reuters documented. Germany is the e-commerce giant’s 2nd-largest market place soon after the US.

Amazon did not right away reply to a ask for for remark Sunday.