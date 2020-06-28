Amanda Seales Kicks Off 2020 BET Awards With Powerful Monologue

Permit the 2020 BET Awards start off!

On Sunday, host Amanda Seales kicked off the digital broadcast with a poignant monologue that tackled new activities and known as for racial justice.

“Now, folks always say, ‘All Amanda ever does is talk about race.’ Well, listen, I would love to talk about regular, everyday things, but racism always beats me to it,” she commenced. “For occasion, sweet: Who don’t like sweet? But anytime I speak about Skittles, I keep in mind Trayvon Martin. I would enjoy to speak about ice cream, it truly is a delightful take care of. But every single time I do, I am reminded of Botham Jean.”

“Who doesn’t appreciate some shut eye?” she ongoing. “I experienced nap in 2015 that was so good, it felt like Black Jesus tucked me in. I nevertheless talk about it to this working day, but which is a wrap since I can’t dream about sleeping knowing Breonna Taylor‘s killers have not been arrested.”

Whilst addressing the diverse character of this year’s demonstrate, Seales mentioned that the BET Awards served as a “break” for the Black group.