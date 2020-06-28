Allison Holker Praises Teenage Daughter for “Standing Up for Herself” Against Trolls

Allison Holker is 1 very pleased momma!

The Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram on Saturday night time to praise her teenage daughter, Weslie Fowler. The 12-calendar year-outdated star just lately shared a TikTok video, in which she responded to a commenter who requested why she likes to “dress” like “a boy.”

“Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” Weslie stated in her movie clip. “This is my style… I wear comfy clothes and darker colors, and just because I dress like that, doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy.”

She extra, “And it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined to wear certain things because of their gender. It doesn’t mean anything. Just because you can’t open your eyes, doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

Immediately after seeing Weslie’s response, Allison could not support but applaud and rejoice her 1st-born. She also shared her teenage daughter’s movie with her one.nine million followers.