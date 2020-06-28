Alicia Keys Honors The Black Lives Matter Movement With Poignant 2020 BET Awards Performance

Alicia Keys employed her 2020 BET Awards overall performance to provide a poignant information.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner carried out a relocating rendition of her new solitary “Perfect Way To Die,” which was published in reaction to the current Black Lives Matter protests.

Having spot in the center of an vacant metropolis road, Keys sat at the rear of her piano as she performed the powerful tune. In the course of the center of the overall performance, a portrait of Sandra Bland, a 28-calendar year-previous lady who was identified useless times right after getting arrested, was broadcasted on a billboard at the rear of her. To conclude her overall performance, Keys stood up from her piano and kneeled in the center of the road, displaying her assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion and Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled in the course of the Nationwide Anthem at numerous NFL games to provide recognition to law enforcement brutality.

Having to social media right after the overall performance, the “Girl On Fire” singer mirrored on the further that means of the tune and how it has influenced her.