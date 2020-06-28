Adele Drinks 5 Ciders And Puts On 2016 Glastonbury Dress

Don’t forget when Adele slayed at Glastonbury in 2016?
It was a instant. A instant that is most satisfying to me.
Nicely, on Saturday, Adele relived the expertise when she viewed her Glastonbury established on Tv set with the relaxation of us at property.
“5 ciders in,” she captioned an Instagram submit, revealing how she was observing the BBC broadcast.
Outsized t-shirt? Examine. Sparkly sweatpants? Examine. A mini supporter that doubles as a microphone? Examine. Adele was evidently all set to get down, y’all.
And what occurs when you might be 5 ciders in? You pull out your first Glastonbury costume to conduct in, obviously 😅.
The 32-yr-outdated initial wore the beaded robe with chiffon sleeves on the Pyramid Phase at the yearly British isles competition.
Rocking out to your personal songs at property whilst carrying the costume you wore to conduct reside at Glastonbury? Which is legendary.
Now if only we could get some new songs. I am all set to see Adele conduct new hits at Glastonbury 2021 🙏🏾.
