Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to ‘Wear Mask and Be Patient’

The ‘Chasing Pavement’ hitmaker sparks rumors suggesting she hints at new songs next Instagram throwback of her Glastonbury effectiveness again in 2016.

Adele is not jeopardising her overall health to appease fans’ phone calls for new songs. On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the “Hello” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a range of snaps, which include just one of herself squatting subsequent to the Television and fanning herself, as she wears gray sweatpants and an outsized white T-shirt

In the subsequent photograph, the singer is observing her 2016 Glastonbury effectiveness and putting on the very same gown from the display as she shown her phenomenal fat decline.

“5 ciders in,” the “Someone Like You” star captioned the shot.

Adele beforehand shared a diverse photograph of herself at the songs competition, nonetheless, all the posts relating to her effectiveness at the function remaining some lovers questioning if she was teasing new songs.

When an enthusiastic supporter commented, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” Adele could not assist but reply, insisting, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining.”

“Wear a mask and be patient,” she wrote, introducing a coronary heart emoji.

Adele’s forthcoming album will be her initially considering that 2015’s “25”.