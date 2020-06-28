Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Instagram

The previous ‘EastEnders’ actress reveals to her on the internet followers that a team of adult men broke into her home when she’s household by itself and threatened her with knife.

Developed-up kid star Molly Conlin is recovering right after a terrifying household raid, for the duration of which she was held at knifepoint.

The previous “EastEnders” star took to Twitter on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020 to expose 4 adult men experienced damaged into her home in Essex, England whilst she was household by itself hrs before.

The 19 yr previous, who performed Dotty Cotton on Television set in Britain from 2008 to 2010, statements one particular of the thieves dragged her upstairs and held her at knife stage whilst his associates appeared for issues to steal in advance of ultimately leaving with her brother’s Audi, a cell cellphone, and jewelry goods.

“So I didn’t know whether to write a post or not but my mum’s saying it’s the best thing to do as you never know if it’s going to happen to you,” the actress wrote. “At 3 o’clock today I was in my house when I got a knock on the door, I opened it thinking it was the delivery man. 2 tall black men barged in, pushed me to the ground, dragged me upstairs and held me at knife point while raiding my house. I was literally praying as I thought I was going to die.”

“Little did I know 2 (others) had come through the back of my house also and found my brothers car keys and later all jumped into his black Audi A1 and took my phone and a watch (sic). They were screaming at me, telling me they was going to hurt me if I didn’t give them anything while I was begging for my life being pinned down to the floor (sic). PLEASE can everyone lock their front doors as I see this happen on Facebook the other day and never thought this would happen to me (sic).”

“I’m so grateful none of my family was home at the time and it was only me. Please spread the word.”

Essex Law enforcement officers have verified they been given studies about the alleged incident.

“We are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary in #Witham today, Saturday 27 June,” a Fb submit reads. “We received reports that two masked men knocked at an address in Cressing Road at around 3pm before forcing their way inside. The men, who were described as being black, threatened a woman with a knife before carrying out a messy search of the bedrooms. They made off with a watch worth a four-figure sum and a black Audi A1 Sport. Fortunately, the woman was not hurt but she was left shaken by the incident.”

Cops are desirable for anybody with facts or safety footage to simply call them.