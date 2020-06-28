59-Year-Old Man Dies Following Isanti Co. Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in Isanti County say a 59-12 months-outdated gentleman was killed subsequent a rollover crash Friday night.

In accordance to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Business office, deputies acquired a 911 get in touch with just soon after 10:45 p.m. of a one-motor vehicle rollover crash on County Street one in close proximity to Walbo Travel north of Freeway 95.

On arrival, deputies identified the motor vehicle experienced still left the roadway, rolled and ejected the driver. The driver was identified lifeless at the scene.

Authorities recognized the driver as Randy Heineman of Cambridge, Minnesota.

This incident stays beneath investigation.