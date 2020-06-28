51-year-old arrested for stabbing of Limpopo police station commander

The Elandskraal SAPS station commander was stabbed whilst attending to a domestic violence situation.

The 51-yr-previous suspect stabbed the officer and fled the scene.

Info been given from users of the community led to an arrest.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police captain in Mbuzini village on Saturday, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has mentioned.

The police officer, who is the station commander at Elandskraal station, was stabbed close to 11:00 on Saturday. He is at present recovering in clinic.

The suspect was at some point arrested close to 22:00, in accordance to Mojapelo.

Mojapelo experienced been in Mbuzini village with a reservist constable attending to a criticism of domestic violence when the suspect allegedly stabbed him and fled the scene.

“The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the police service on pension next week – Tuesday 30 June 2020 – and also decisively dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence, did not rest until the suspect was located hiding in house at the said village,” mentioned Mojapelo.

The 51-yr-previous suspect is predicted to seem in Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court docket on Monday, dealing with prices of tried murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

Performing provincial police commissioner Big Basic Jan Scheepers recommended the officers for the swift arrest of the suspect and thanked the neighborhood for aiding the police with info.