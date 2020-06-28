5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Following Michael Clifford Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN

The ‘She Seems So Perfect’ band announce hiatus as they contact off their impending tour pursuing sexual assault allegations that their frontman vehemently denied.

5 Seconds of Summer have postponed their North American and Australian tour and are “taking time off” to “focus on important things away from the band” soon after direct guitarist Michael Clifford was accused of sexual assault.

Before this thirty day period, June 2020, a girl, with the Twitter cope with @sophiecth5, arrived ahead to declare he’d assaulted her for the duration of the band’s 2013 tour supporting A single Course.

Clifford strenuously denied her statements in a article on Twitter, soon after which the account that experienced initially tweeted the allegations was deleted, and soon later on a consumer with the cope with @sophiectth5 tweeted that she’d essentially been mistaken – and the particular person who assaulted her was, in truth, somebody else.

Following the incident, and amid the ongoing Covid-19 disaster, the team spelled out their “No Shame Tour” dates would not be likely in advance as prepared in August as they shared their “disappointment” above the final decision.

In the Instagram article, they insisted that they ended up prioritising “safety” and additional that they, for now, are “taking a bit of time off.”

“Playing live shows for our fans is what makes us want to be a band. While we are all disappointed to reschedule these shows, the safety of our fans, touring crew and venue staff takes precedence and we know this is the right decision,” the assertion reads.

Even so, the Much easier stars exposed they ended up ready to insert added demonstrates in many places throughout Europe, the U.K. and in Philadelphia in the US up coming 12 months when they resume the trek.

“We’re taking a bit of time off and focusing on important things away from the band, but we’ll be back very soon and continue to create music and make preparations for this tour worth the wait,” they claimed.