40 Years Of BET, 20 Years Of The BET Awards Celebrated In Virtual Ceremony – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The BET Awards, which honors the achievements of Black entertainers and athletes, experienced a exclusive digital demonstrate on Sunday night time.
The awards demonstrate was hosted by comic and actress Amanda Seales. It marked the 20th yr of the BET Awards and 40th yr of BET. The ceremony, which honored Beyoncé with the 2020 Humanitarian Award, was simulcast throughout ViacomCBS networks, which include BET, BET HER and .
The lineup of performers incorporated Alicia Keys, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Usher, Summer season Walker and a lot more.
Examine out the checklist of nominees underneath and test again for updates on the winners.
Album of the Yr
“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo
“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Are living Album” – Beyoncé
“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R.
“Kirk” – DaBaby
“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch *Winner*
Very best Woman R,ampB/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo *Winner*
Summer season Walker
Very best Male R,ampB/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Very best Team
Chloe x Halle
Town Ladies
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Very best Collaboration
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Potential ft. Drake – “Life is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”
Very best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Potential
Lil Newborn
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Very best Woman Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion *Winner*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Movie of the Yr
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” *Winner*
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Movie Director of the Yr
Benny Growth
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Very best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nax X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer season Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Very best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
Very best Motion picture
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
“Queen & Slim”
Very best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Very best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Youthful Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Yr
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles *Winner*
Sportsman of the Yr
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James *Winner*
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” *Winner*
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, Town Ladies & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan – “Afeni”
Viewer’s Selection Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Potential ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
Very best Intercontinental Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *Winner*
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Selection: Very best New Intercontinental Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) *Winner*
Celeste (U.K.)
Youthful T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
Be sure to test again for updates.