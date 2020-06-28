40 Years Of BET, 20 Years Of The BET Awards Celebrated In Virtual Ceremony – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The BET Awards, which honors the achievements of Black entertainers and athletes, experienced a exclusive digital demonstrate on Sunday night time.

The awards demonstrate was hosted by comic and actress Amanda Seales. It marked the 20th yr of the BET Awards and 40th yr of BET. The ceremony, which honored Beyoncé with the 2020 Humanitarian Award, was simulcast throughout ViacomCBS networks, which include BET, BET HER and .

The lineup of performers incorporated Alicia Keys, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Usher, Summer season Walker and a lot more.

Examine out the checklist of nominees underneath and test again for updates on the winners.

Album of the Yr

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Are living Album” – Beyoncé

“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R.

“Kirk” – DaBaby

“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch *Winner*

Very best Woman R,ampB/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo *Winner*

Summer season Walker

Very best Male R,ampB/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Very best Team

Chloe x Halle

Town Ladies

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Very best Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Potential ft. Drake – “Life is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”

Very best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Potential

Lil Newborn

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Very best Woman Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion *Winner*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Movie of the Yr

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” *Winner*

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Movie Director of the Yr

Benny Growth

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Very best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nax X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer season Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones Very best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

Very best Motion picture

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

“Queen & Slim”

Very best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Very best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Youthful Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Yr

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles *Winner*

Sportsman of the Yr

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James *Winner*

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” *Winner*

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, Town Ladies & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan – “Afeni”

Viewer’s Selection Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Potential ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

Very best Intercontinental Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *Winner*

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Selection: Very best New Intercontinental Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) *Winner*

Celeste (U.K.)

Youthful T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Be sure to test again for updates.