3-Year-Old Killed, Several Injured in Becker Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in Becker County say a a few-calendar year-previous was killed and numerous some others were being hurt adhering to a automobile crash in Evergreen Township Saturday.

In accordance to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office environment, deputies acquired a report at about four:08 p.m. of a two-automobile crash on County Highway 151, around the intersection of 440th Avenue.

Kristopher Lee Engle, 34, of Frazee, Minnesota was headed eastbound on County Highway 151 in a Ford pickup truck when it struck a automobile pushed by Chad Raymond Bladow, 29, of Lake Park.

Immediately after the automobiles collided, Engle’s automobile remaining the highway and rolled into a ditch.

Engle and a few occupants of the automobile he was driving were being transported with mysterious accidents — two were being taken by ambulance to Essentia Wellbeing St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes Clinic, and two were being airlifted to a Fargo medical center.

Very first responders executed existence-preserving steps, but a fifth passenger in Engle’s automobile, a a few-calendar year-previous boy, was pronounced useless at the scene.

The occupants of Bladow’s automobile were being addressed at the scene. All other names are becoming withheld adhering to relatives notification.

The incident continues to be less than investigation.