2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

The night time is about to get a whole lot a lot more interesting.

Right after all, it’s time for the 2020 BET Awards, a star-studded night celebrating the really very best in enjoyment. This yr, comedian Amanda Seales will get the (digital) phase as host of the function, which will shell out tribute to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard and element performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion among other individuals. Additionally, Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her many years-very long determination to philanthropy. A whole lot to rejoice, without a doubt.

But when there will be festivities and laughs, the exhibit will also glow a light-weight on latest gatherings and the around the world contact for social justice. “We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn’t honor it several times throughout,” Seales solely advised E!’s Erin Lim forward of the exhibit. “If I’m hosting it, it’s going to be Black everything.”

To locate out which of your favored stars win large, test out the checklist underneath, which will up to date during the night time.