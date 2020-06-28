2020 BET Awards: Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

A touching tribute.

The 2020 BET Awards had been introduced to a standstill when rapper Lil Wayne paid homage to the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant by singing “Kobe Bryant” from his mixtape Tear Fall Tune two.

Pursuing a touching in memoriam section that remembered stars who have handed these kinds of as Huey, Juice WRLD and far more, Lil Wayne stood in entrance of a glowing variety 24 (Bryant’s jersey variety) to sing, incorporating new verses to his 2009 track that shouted out the BET Awards and presenting assistance to Bryant’s spouse, Vanessa Bryant with new lyrics, “Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family.”

The tribute came just 5 months after the 41-calendar year-aged icon and retired Los Angeles Laker was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside with his daughter, 13-calendar year-aged Gianna Bryant—who Lil Wayne also paid out tribute to in his new verse—and 7 other men and women.

A Lakers superfan, Lil Wayne has found several methods to spend tribute to Kobe in the months subsequent his dying. On the rapper’s most current studio album Funeral, he remaining a 24-next-very long silence to honor the basketball superstar’s variety when he performed for the Los Angeles workforce.