12-Year-Old Killed In ‘Tragic Accident’ Involving Vehicle Driven By Father In Royse City – Dallas / Fort Worth

ROYSE Metropolis, Texas () – A 12-yr-outdated female was killed immediately after she was strike by a motor vehicle becoming pushed by her father immediately after a fireworks present in Royse City on Saturday, law enforcement stated.

Law enforcement stated the incident took place Saturday night in the parking great deal of the Royse City Higher Faculty soccer stadium immediately after the city’s Celebrating Independence function.

In accordance to law enforcement, the kid was using her skateboard when she strike by a motor vehicle her father was driving. She was taken to the medical center, the place she was pronounced useless.

Law enforcement stated the kid and her household are from Klondike, Texas and had been going to good friends in the location.

The incident is becoming investigated, but law enforcement stated they feel it was a “tragic accident.”