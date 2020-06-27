‘Young and Restless’, ‘Bold and Beautiful, ‘General Hospital’ Win at 2020 Daytime Emmys

CBS

The other major winners at the initial-at any time digital Daytime Emmy Awards include things like ‘Jeopardy’, ‘The View’ as properly as Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson for their respective chat displays.

Extended-jogging cleaning soap opera “The Youthful and the Restless” and well-liked Tv set match demonstrate “Jeopardy” were being amongst the major winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.

This yr 2020, the demonstrate went digital amid the coronavirus disaster, with the women of strike panel demonstrate “The Speak” tapped to host the occasion, which aired on CBS on Friday, June 26, 2020 – marking the initial time that the Daytime Emmys has aired on community tv in quite a few yrs.

“The Young and the Restless” took the Fantastic Drama Sequence prize when actor Jason Thompson scooped the Fantastic Efficiency by a Guide Actor in a Drama Sequence and Bryton James took the Supporting Actor award.

Heather Tom gained Fantastic Efficiency by a Guide Actress in a Drama Sequence for her function in “The Daring and the Stunning” – which also gained Fantastic Crafting Workforce for a Drama Sequence – when the Supporting Actress prize went to Tamara Braun for “Basic Medical center“, which also gained the Fantastic Directing for a Drama Sequence prize.

“Jeopardy”, in the meantime, took household the Fantastic Match Demonstrate prize with Alex Trebek scooping Fantastic Match Demonstrate Host. Accepting the prize in a pre-taped information from household, he admitted, “I’ll be honest with you this one is a shock, very surprising to me.”

“Speaking as one who has now been nominated 32 times and won 7 times, I think I can say with some degree of authority that winning is nicer.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson were being amongst the other winners for their respective strike daytime chat displays when Whoopi Goldberg‘s “The See” was also recognised as Fantastic Useful Speak Demonstrate.