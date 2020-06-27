Woman Accused Of Stabbing Boyfriend To Death At Dallas Home – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A female was arrested early Saturday early morning in the lethal stabbing of her boyfriend at a residence in Dallas, law enforcement mentioned.

Law enforcement mentioned they responded to a stabbing contact at close to 12:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wendelkin Avenue. Arriving officers located the sufferer in a bed room with “several stab wounds.”

The sufferer, who has not nevertheless been discovered, was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

Law enforcement arrested Audrea Johnson, 52, and mentioned she admitted to officers that she stabbed the sufferer. Law enforcement also mentioned the two ended up in a courting connection.

Johnson was taken to jail, wherever she faces a murder cost.