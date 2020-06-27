With Subdued Festivities, San Francisco Celebrates 50 Years of Pride – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In San Francisco’s Castro District, the 50th Pride celebration was meant to be just one massive occasion. Then the planet adjusted.

Castro Avenue is typically hopping on Pride Weekend but, this yr, it is peaceful with numerous regional places to eat and bars shut thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandra Campos and Janette Reyes ended up married 4 a long time back when the temper in the Castro was jubilant.

“I just feel like the whole virus thing just, like, killed the spirits of everything going on, really,” Campos mentioned.

The landmark Twin Peaks Tavern is boarded up. Thomas Athanasion has been in this article for a long time and claims, 50 a long time back, it was also boarded up to guard it from homophobic assaults.

“In the ’70s, the movement was happening and it was marches, it wasn’t a giant parade,” mentioned Athanasion. “And it’s all falling back to that same process with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

There will be no parade this yr, changed by an on the internet movie celebration that aired Saturday early morning. Also, the acquainted pink canvas triangle on Twin Peaks has been changed by two,500 LEDs that will mild up at evening. Saturday afternoon, a new custom was born: an Olympic-fashion torch was marched from Oakland metropolis corridor to San Francisco to symbolize the therapeutic of a occasionally contentious partnership among the LGBT and African American communities.

“This symbolic uniting of the Bay Area is hopefully a step forward, away from that, toward a united community,” mentioned Oakland homosexual-legal rights activist Joe Hawkins as he commenced his march.

“That’s my wish,” mentioned Athanasion, “that 20 years from now I can still be here, remember and reflect on what happened in 2020 and go ‘we did the right thing!’”