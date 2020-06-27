White actors will no longer voice characters of color on “The Simpsons”

Pursuing other white actors who mentioned they would no longer voice characters of color, “The Simpsons” producers mentioned Friday they will recast all of their characters of color, even though a longtime “Family Guy” actor mentioned he will action down from his part as Cleveland Brown.

In a assertion on Friday, “The Simpsons” creators mentioned, “Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.”

“The Simpsons” has been on the air due to the fact 1989, and characteristics many non-white characters voiced by white actors, such as Harry Shearer, who performs Dr. Julius Hibbert, and Carlton Carlson Jr., performed by Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer.

The display has been achieved with significant criticism more than the many years for its character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian immigrant advantage shop operator, who was also performed by Azaria. Azaria declared in January that he will no longer perform the character.

Mike Henry, who is white, has performed Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy,” due to the fact the display was designed in 1999. He declared on Twitter that he is stepping down from his extended-time part.

“I love this character,” Henry wrote, “but persons of color should play persons of color.”

It is been an honor to perform Cleveland on Loved ones Person for 20 many years. I really like this character, but individuals of color need to perform characters of color. Consequently, I will be stepping down from the part. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

Henry also voiced Latina maid Consuela on the display, and was the voice of Cleveland Brown and Rallo Tubbs on “Family Guy” spinoff, “The Cleveland Show.”

On Wednesday, Netflix sequence “Massive Mouth” declared that voice actress Jenny Slate will no longer voice Missy, a biracial character. Actress Kristen Bell also declared on Wednesday that she will no longer perform biracial character Molly on Apple animated sequence “Central Park.”

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege,” Bell wrote on Instagram. “Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience.”