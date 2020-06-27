Westbound I-94 Closed From I-696 To Conner Street For Weekend Roadwork – Detroit

( DETROIT) – The Michigan Office of Transportation declared westbound I-94 will be shut from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit for weekend roadwork.

MDOT claims the roadwork will contain all on and off ramps, from eight p.m. Friday to five a.m. Monday.

Westbound I-94 site visitors will just take westbound I-696 to southbound M-three (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then again to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-696 will have the suitable lane shut from M-three (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from eight p.m. Friday via five a.m. Monday.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. This materials could not be released, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Linked