Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

The soccer participant is heading to display the highs and the lows of his journey in daily life and occupation in an approaching film to be directed by award-profitable filmmaker Matt Smith.

The movie pursuing the daily life of the sportsman, who is both equally England and Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, arrives from Lorton Enjoyment, the studio at the rear of previous year’s 2019 Diego Maradona film, and acclaimed Oasis‘ rockumentary “Supersonic“.

The doc, titled “Rooney“, will be directed by BAFTA-profitable filmmaker Matt Smith, who produced the Tv set documentary “Rio Ferdinand: Currently being Mum and Father“, about Wayne’s teammate Rio’s struggles immediately after the demise of his spouse from most cancers.

Talking about the new movie, Wayne states, “I’m excited to be the subject of this documentary. This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am.”

Smith’s film will comply with Wayne from his times as a schoolboy prodigy via his expert debut for Everton at 16 to his time at the summit of the soccer entire world and in his existing position as a participant-mentor at English Championship group Derby County. It will also attribute the sportsman’s individual archive footage, as effectively as interviews with stars throughout the entire world of soccer and over and above. A launch day is but to be established.