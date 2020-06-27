Waka Flocka Sends A Message To All Of The “Good” Essential Workers!

2020 has not been the ideal yr of any of our life, but some of your fav celebs, like Waka Flocka, are producing an exertion to even now see the glass 50 percent total! When we are even now battling a world wide well being pandemic, we are also combating a combat in opposition to social injustices, systemic racism, and law enforcement brutality

.There have been several messages to law enforcement and their 1st responder counter areas, but Waka Flocka has occur via with a information of his personal for all of the “good” kinds.

“To all the good cops, fire fighters, first responders, doctors, and nurses, thank you and god bless from the whole Brick Squad,” he stated in an Instagram publish.

Waka Flocka has been very vocal about law enforcement brutality, and how black persons as a local community are employing their voices and cash to beat the problem. His Instagram webpage is flooded with posts in regards to racism as properly.

“Racism never died, they blended it with genocide, now we trying to protest, just to get some progress, f*ck war with the opps, we going to war with the cops,” he stated in one more publish. “Give the lord gratitude, you told me you was A!, that makes me A2, I’m hungry, a lotta niggas looking like ape food. 34 years still trying to find a.better way, thankful that I made it to another day.”

He carries on in one more publish declaring:

“All this money being donated to communities but who watching where the money going… we have to pay attention to details and the people allocating our funds!!”

Waka has been acquiring a great deal of backlash for some of his daring statements about the motion, and this a single is no distinct!

Do y’all think there are some very good cops, Roomies?

