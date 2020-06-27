Villanueva Talks Fatal Shooting, Body Cameras, Ongoing Feud With Board Of Supervisors – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From Working day one, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors have struggled to see eye-to-eye — usually feuding publicly on social media.

“Look at what the board has said,” Villanueva mentioned in a Thursday job interview. “I have one that said to put my big boy pants on. I’m thin-skinned. I’ve got one that calls me a liar.”

The exceptional Los Angeles job interview arrived two times soon after Supervisor Kathryn Barger dealt with outcry above the deficiency of human body-worn cameras in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division declaring Villanueva required to “get it done.”

“Act like a sheriff,” Barger mentioned in that job interview. “Stop whining, and saying, ‘They’re picking on me.’”

The most current force for the division to undertake the technologies will come on the heels of the deadly taking pictures of 18-calendar year-aged Andres Guardado by a deputy.

“From what I know so far, this is one of those cases where you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t,” Villanueva mentioned when questioned no matter if he believed the taking pictures was justifiable. “And I’m gonna leave it up to the facts to determine that.”

Villanueva also mentioned he did not think that the deputy was “troubled,” and that the timeline of the investigation was not because of to a conspiracy, but fairly because of to the mother nature of the approach.

“It’s not at the pace that people want, because everybody wants an instant answer right now and if they don’t get it somehow it’s a conspiracy,” he mentioned. “It’s not.”

1 of the sticking factors for people demanding responses in the taking pictures is that deputies do not use human body-worn cameras, but Villanueva mentioned that was because of to the board of supervisors and not the division — contradicting the board’s evaluation.

“They’re always going to contradict everything I say,” he mentioned. “We have a ream of paperwork that shows every single motion they did. You could choke a horse with all the documentation we have.”

Villanueva mentioned that the board’s assertion that the division has the money for the method was “a work of fiction,” but that the approach was significantly plenty of alongside that some deputies would have the cameras shortly.

“Assuming there’s no more red tape coming from the county, probably late October,” he mentioned.

In the end, Villanueva mentioned he would enjoy to be in a situation to locate a way to transfer ahead with the board, but mentioned the board has been doing work in opposition to him due to the fact he was elected to office environment — selecting a agency to sue him throughout his very first thirty day period.

“A lot of rocks coming my way, but I’m just focused on delivering public safety for the community,” he mentioned. “So I just tune them out.”