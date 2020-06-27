Victoria to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing for returned overseas travellers

Victoria is established to stick to New South Wales in producing COVID-19 testing mandatory for all returned overseas travellers, with individuals who refuse matter to a even further 10 times in lodge quarantine.

“Everybody who left hotel quarantine today has been tested,” Leading Daniel Andrews explained to a push meeting this early morning.

“And everybody who leaves from right now, if they don’t agree to a test, then they will be in our care for a total of days – not 14 days.”

Leading Daniel Andrews stated he is “confident” Victoria will be ready to get its testing price for returned overseas travellers up to 100 for each cent. ()

“I don’t think that too many people are going to make that choice.”

He stated that the freshly launched saliva check would act as a even further incentive, specially for family members with incredibly younger youngsters who would come across testing “so much easier, so much less painful”.