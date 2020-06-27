Vicky Kaushal gives a special tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal proved his mettle as an actor in movies like Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has experienced a wonderful operate at the motion pictures in the earlier two a long time. He will before long be essaying the element of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s up coming. Generated by RSVP, the film’s 1st search was shared by Vicky on this quite working day previous calendar year. Right now is Sam Manekshaw’s demise anniversary to give an ode to him this calendar year far too, Vicky posted a special movie which started out with actual Sam Manekshaw and finished with the reel one’s glimpse.

He captioned the movie as, “Remembering one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @Bharat_rawail @rsvpmovies @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus”. Vicky’s search in the movie has by now garnered a good deal of praise and the viewers, as very well as business insiders, are eagerly waiting around for this a single.

