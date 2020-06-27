University of the Free State SRC calls for removal of term ‘Kovsies’

The University of the Free State’s SRC has named for the removal of the term Kovsie, expressing it is connected to a racist historical past.

It suggests the use of the term is exclusionary and symbolises the exclusion of black college students in the 1940s.

“Students do not feel as belonging and welcomed in the institution because of this name,” the SRC stated

The University of Free State SRC has turned down the use of the term Kovsie to explain the college, expressing the term has a historical past embedded in racism and is exclusionary.

In a letter to Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Vice-Rector: Institutional Modify, University student Affairs, and Neighborhood Engagement at the college, the SRC stated the origins of the identify excludes black college students.

“[It] is also a symbolisation and a celebration of the 1940 college that excluded black college students, it is for this purpose that college students do not want to be named ‘Kovsies’, as the identify is exclusionary and oppressive in essence.

It named for the identify to be eliminated as element of institutional transformation.

[T]he college need to discontinue the use of the identify, in all formal and non-formal platforms and length on their own from any ongoing use of the identify as it does not mirror a true determination to range, inclusivity and social justice. UFS SRC

The SRC extra that the contact was in line with the university’s strategic system to progress institutional society.

“It is supported by the Built-in Transformation Program in dismantling the legacy of apartheid and colonialism and making an establishment wherever assorted college students truly feel a feeling of prevalent belonging,” the SRC stated.

Racist origins

In the letter, the SRC discussed that the identify has its origins courting again to when the college was however named Universiteits Kollege van die Oranje Vrystaat.

It afterwards turn into regarded as UKOVS, top to the nickname Kovsie, the SRC stated.

“[I]t was for the duration of the use of this identify that the University practiced racial discrimination with black, colored and Indian academically deserving college students not welcomed in the college – it was at this wherever only college students of a specific racial team ended up permitted and ended up therefore named Kovsies,” it stated.

It extra the identify Kovsies ought to have been eliminated in 2001 with the university’s identify transform, expressing the ongoing use of the term is equivalent to working with an apartheid flag and was exclusionary to college students.