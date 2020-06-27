Unite for Our Future’ concert in Canada

Tonight, worldwide advocacy business Worldwide Citizen and the European Fee will stream the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert about the planet.
The unique presentation aims to emphasize the disproportionate influence that the COVID-19 pandemic has experienced on marginalized communities, like these dwelling in poverty, folks of color and other teams struggling with discrimination.
The Worldwide Target: Unite for Our Potential Summit, which showcased planet leaders (like Canadian Key Minister Justin Trudeau), authorities and other friends tackling the challenge, can be seen below.
The real concert, in the meantime, will start at 5pm PT/8pm ET and be readily available on the pursuing Canadian networks:
You will also be in a position to stream the present on Worldwide Citizen’s YouTube channel.
To support boost the lead to, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host the concert, although a slew of other famous people will also make an look, like:
- London, Ontario’s individual Justin Bieber (doing)
- Chilly Perform (doing)
- Miley Cyrus (doing)
- Jennifer Hudson (doing)
- Hugh Jackman
- Ken Jeong
- Montreal’s individual Antoni Porowski
- Billy Porter
- Chris Rock
- Shakira (doing)
- Charlize Theron
- Usher (doing)
- Kerry Washington
Uncover out a lot more about the Worldwide Citizen initiative below.
Supply: Worldwide Citizen