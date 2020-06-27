Twitter is working to improve its COVID-19 tweet labelling process

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Twitter has acknowledged that it was truth-examining an overabundance of tweets that ended up linked to COVID-19 and has pledged to improve its labelling process appropriately.

Previous thirty day period, Twitter started labelling tweets that consist of “potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19.” This includes tweets about 5G triggering COVID-19, which has been debunked by authorities. That claimed, Twitter has however been truth-examining tweets that only talked about COVID-19 and 5G, irrespective of no matter whether the person was truly linking the two topics.

Now, the company’s formal help account has posted a thread in which it acknowledges that “not all of those Tweets had potentially misleading content associating COVID-19 and 5G” and it is “working to improve [its] labeling process” as a consequence.

It is unclear particularly what alterations Twitter is producing on its stop to guarantee this challenge is tackled or when these advancements will roll out.

That claimed, Twitter claimed it aims to make truth-examining “more precise” and, in the long run, “show fewer labels on unrelated Tweets.”

By using: Engadget

