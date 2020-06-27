Twitter Blasts Rapper Da Baby For Dumping Baby Mama For Caucasian Pop Starlet!!

Rapper Da Baby is now relationship Caucasian pop rapper DaniLeigh. The pair have been noticed out collectively on a day past evening.

In this article are photos of the day:

Twitter is reacting to the illustrations or photos, since Da Baby was intended to nonetheless be in a romance with his babys mom MeMe. The pair share two little ones collectively and have been collectively for virtually a ten years.

