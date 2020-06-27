TSR Updatez: Mississippi Mother Of 5 Involved In Car Accident Details What Happened, Says She Was Trying To “Ease” Her Mind

Itasha Brunson took to social media from a medical center mattress and comprehensive what took place, when she was in a automobile incident with her children. The mom of 5 mentioned she was “easing” her intellect, when using the travel that ejected her daughter.

“I was driving trying to ease my mind. The live was for attention,” Brunson mentioned. Soon after describing that she dropped her telephone and went to achieve for it, on retrieving it she tried to dodge a automobile but was in an incident, she ongoing to depth what transpired.

She ongoing, “The car flipped multiple times, multiple times, and my baby was in my arm,” she mentioned, “I jumped out of the car because Madison, which is my two-year-old, the twin, was rejected out of the car and I went to find her.”

She extra, “It was an accident you guys. I’m so sorry you guys.”

As we formerly documented, previously this 7 days, Itasha Brunson of Holly Springs, Mississippi went on Fb reside and filmed her endeavor to consider her lifetime, together with the life of her kids. In the virtually 20-moment video clip, she spelled out her system to conclusion her and her children’s life by driving in website traffic. But because of to absence of autos on the street, it was building it tricky for her to comply with by means of with her programs.

As soon as she finished her reside video clip, Itasha Brunson was included in a multi-automobile incident on I-240 in the vicinity of Perkins Street in Memphis, about an hour absent from Holly Springs, Mississippi. This allegedly took place immediately after she found her boyfriend was married. In accordance to regional experiences, Brunson together with two of her kids had been taken to the medical center in “non-critical” issue.

