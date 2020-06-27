Todd, Johnson post career-best PGA Tour scores as Travelers heads for gripping finale

Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson carded job-minimal PGA Tour scores as the previous moved into a two-shot direct from the latter on a shifting working day that lived up to its billing at the Travelers Championship.

Tee periods have been introduced ahead for Spherical 3 due to the danger of inclement weather conditions in Cromwell, Conn., and Todd — chasing a 3rd PGA Tour victory of the period — signed for a amazing nine-below-par 61.

Todd, who now prospects at 18 below par, drained a challenging 13-footer at the very first and recorded 4 far more birdies prior to the convert on Saturday.

A even more 4 gains adopted on the back again 9 and Todd rolled a birdie putt just previous the cup on the 18th that would have noticed him begin the closing spherical 3 very clear.

“Whenever I get a two- or three-week stretch in a row, I tend to be playing better by the end of it,” Todd stated in estimates described by the Tour’s formal site.

“That’s just something I’m using to my advantage now after missing two cuts. I’m peaking in the third week and hopefully I can get it done tomorrow.”

Johnson, whose past gain on the PGA Tour arrived in February 2019, was actively playing a few of holes in entrance of Todd and also went bogey-free of charge.

Right after likely out in 31 strokes, previous planet No. one Johnson created 5 birdies on the way house.

The American felt he still left a lot far more chances out on the training course, however, with just two of his birdies created with putts of nine toes or far more.

“I really felt like I controlled the distance with my irons really well and hit tons of good shots,” he stated. “I had a lot of really good looks at birdie.”

The 2014 winner, Kevin Streelman (-15), shot a seven-below 63 to sit in outright 3rd, with Mackenzie Hughes (-14), Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na (-13) all in the hunt.

There was disappointment for veteran Phil Mickelson, who experienced led right away. The American carded a one-about 71 and is now 6 photographs back again.

Rory McIlroy also struggled to get firing, and now the planet No. one is 8 photographs adrift right after a one-below 69.