There’s A New Three-Mile Paved Trail Coming To Flint – Detroit

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — A new 3-mile paved path is coming to the Metropolis of Flint.

The path is known as the Grand Traverse Greenway and it will finish an 18-mile route connecting the Flint River and Genesee Valley trails.

“Completion of this trail helps to celebrate the beauty of Flint. Walking and biking trails are building blocks for a happy, healthy community — plus this project will be a major asset for other ongoing economic development efforts,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley stated.

The $three million undertaking is currently being formulated via the Metropolis of Flint Division of Arranging and Growth with funding from the Michigan Division of Organic Means, Decision Neighborhoods and other fundraising initiatives that are underway.

Building is expected to start off in 2021 with completion believed for 2023.

“This project has been 10-plus years in the making. We are ecstatic to have reached an agreement with CSX. The trail, once completed, will leverage more than $50 million of neighborhood improvements and development. This offers a non-motorized option for residents and visitors to explore our city and see all Flint has to offer,” stated Suzanne Wilcox, director of the Division of Arranging and Growth at the Metropolis of Flint.

The metropolis also suggests the path is a critical part for ongoing community enhancement.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Business. All legal rights reserved.

Linked