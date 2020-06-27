‘The Young and the Restless’ Wins Best Drama At First Virtual Daytime Emmys – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — “The Young and the Restless” received finest drama at the 1st digital Daytime Emmys alongside with 3 performing trophies on Friday night time, with some winners talking out about racial injustice.

Ellen DeGeneres recognized the trophy for finest enjoyment chat present for her self-titled method.

“I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of Black people and people of color and to educate my audience,” she claimed from household. “More than ever, I feel like this is a responsibility to effect change.”

’ “The Young and the Restless,” whose co-creator Lee Philip Bell died in February at age 91, gained 4 other trophies in complex types.

Jason Thompson, who performs Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” received his 1st Daytime Emmy for direct actor in a drama sequence. He gets the 3rd actor who has performed the element to get. David Tom did so in 2000, and Billy Miller received in 2010, 2013 and 2014. Thompson experienced been nominated 5 preceding occasions for his stint on “General Hospital,” but did not get.

Bryton James of “Y,amp;R” gained supporting actor honors, even though Eva LaRue received for visitor performer on the present.

“The world is fighting against racial injustice and it’s our responsibility as the human race to educate ourselves and take action, because until we all can acknowledge and empathize with the problem there will always be a problem,” James claimed from his couch.

The most-viewed and maximum-rated daytime drama for the past 31-as well as a long time was renewed in January for 4 far more a long time, by way of the 2023-2024 broadcast year, which will formally see the sequence celebrating its 50th birthday.

Alex Trebek received finest sport present host for the 2nd straight yr and “Jeopardy!” claimed sport present honors.

At 79, Trebek carries on to preside about the well-liked quiz present even though battling pancreatic most cancers. In March, he declared he experienced survived just one yr of therapy. Taping of the present has given that been suspended in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted chat reveals and daytime dramas.

“I’ll be honest with you, this one is a shock, very surprising to me,” Trebek claimed. “Speaking as one who has now been nominated 32 times and won seven times, I think I can say with some degree of authority that winning is nicer.”

Heather Tom of “The Bold and the Beautiful” gained direct spectacular actress honors for her longtime purpose of Katie Logan. Tamara Braun of “General Hospital” received as supporting actress.

Singer Kelly Clarkson received finest enjoyment chat present host for the 1st year of her eponymous present.

“Watch out @johnlegend I’m comin’ for that EGOT status,” Clarkson tweeted, referring to her fellow singer’s victories at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tony awards.

