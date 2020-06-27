The Simpsons ditches using white voices for characters of colour

Animated Television set comedy The Simpsons is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of colour, producers explained on Friday.

“Transferring ahead, The Simpsons will no more time have white actors voice non-white characters,” they explained in a transient assertion.

The assertion did not elaborate, but the transfer follows many years of general public force about the Fox tv show’s Indian usefulness keep character Apu, who is voiced by Hank Azaria.

Azaria explained previously this 12 months that he would no more time participate in the character, which has been criticized as a damaging portrayal of South Asian-Us citizens.

Azaria has also voiced the Simpsons characters of Black law enforcement officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Guy. Harry Shearer has performed Dr. Hibbert, who is Black.

Friday’s assertion did not say no matter whether Apu or the other characters would continue to be on the collection.

Bumbling Homer Simpson, housewife Marge, troublemaker Bart, prodigy Lisa and newborn Maggie have captured the shifting confront of The united states for far more than 30 many years in the longest-working scripted present on U.S. tv.

The Simpsons is syndicated in far more than 100 international locations.

Friday’s announcement will come amid a popular reckoning for U.S. pop lifestyle about racism adhering to mass protests this thirty day period in excess of the killings of Black Us citizens by law enforcement.

Other white actors, which includes Mike Henry of animated collection Household Male and Kristen Bell of Central Park, have also explained they will no more time voice characters of colour.

“It truly is been an honour to participate in Cleveland on Household Male for 20 many years. I really like this character, but folks of colour ought to participate in characters of colour. As a result, I will be stepping down from the part,” Henry explained on Twitter on Friday.