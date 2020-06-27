‘The Simpsons’ Announces It Will Stop Using White Actors to Voice Non-White Characters

FOX

In the meantime, ‘Family Guy’ voice actor Mike Henry also reveals on his social media account that he will no for a longer time voice Cleveland Brown on the FOX animated collection.

“The Simpsons” is building a transform. In a assertion on Friday, June 26, the lengthy-operating animated Television set exhibit declared that the exhibit will cease making use of white actors to voice non-white figures.

“Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” affirmed the producers in the assertion. The producers never elaborate much more of the new selection.

This comes following stand-up comic Hari Kondabolu criticized the exhibit for possessing Hank Azaria, a white voice actor, to just take on the purpose of Indian store clerk Apu Nahasapeemapetilon via a 2018 documentary titled “The Problem with Apu”. Kondabulu stated that the character is dependent on hurtful stereotypes. “Everything with Apu is like this running joke,” he informed the New York Periods. “And the running joke is that he’s Indian.”

Later on in January, Azaria declared that he stepped down from his purpose on the strike exhibit. Whilst declaring that he would proceed to surface in a variety of other roles, Hank pointed out that he “won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something. We all made the decision together… We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

In the meantime, all around the identical time “The Simpsons” created general public their selection, “Household Man” voice actor Mike Henry also uncovered on Friday that he would no for a longer time voice Cleveland Brown on the FOX animated collection. “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role,” Henry, who voiced the black character due to the fact 1999, wrote on his Instagram account.

Supporting his selection, just one Instagram person stated, “This is progress. If white people want to be allys then they shouldn’t be taking up black spaces, that in itself would be white supremacy!” On the other hand, some some others assumed that he took as well lengthy to phase down from his purpose. “After 20 years… and u just now wanna take a stand? And why tf they got a white person behind this role… all the subliminal race jokes… I just feel we’ve been made a mockery,” just one person wrote.