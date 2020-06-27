‘The Da Vinci Code’ Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

Columbia Photos

Dan Brown‘s blockbuster novel “The Da Vinci Code” will make its debut in theatreland in the U.K. following 12 months 2021.

Brown’s guide captivated 100 million literary lovers prior to currently being tailored for the silver display, with Tom Hanks in the direct position of Professor Robert Langdon and Audrey Tatou participating in his fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu in the 2006 motion picture. The pair have to decipher a labyrinthine code, top to the operates of Leonardo Da Vinci prior to a surprising historic magic formula is dropped permanently.

The theatre creation will unlock the book’s techniques as it tends to make its planet premiere opening at the U.K.’s Churchill Theatre, in Bromley England, on April three, 2021 prior to touring during the 12 months.

“I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story,” mentioned Dan Brown in a assertion attained by The Everyday Mail’s Baz Bamigboye. “The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.”

“The Da Vinci Code” is currently being tailored for the phase by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and will be directed by Luke Sheppard of the critically acclaimed West Conclusion musical, “& Juliet“.

Sheppard extra, “Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

The exhibit is currently being made by Simon Pal of “The Lady on the Practice” and “Lifetime of Pi” fame.