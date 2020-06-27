Texas Residents Receive Emergency Alert Regarding COVID-19 Surge – Dallas / Fort Worth

Matilda Coleman
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas () – Residents in one particular Texas county been given an crisis warn about COVID-19, urging them to remain residence and steer clear of gatherings.

The warn was despatched out to inhabitants in Bexar County (San Antonio region) on Saturday as it claimed a history-substantial 795 new circumstances of the novel coronavirus, bringing its whole to nine,652.

The warn study: “STAY HOME. The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Bexar County. Local hospitals are approaching capacity. Protect yourself and your family. Stay home except for essential activities, wear a face covering and avoid gathering with people outside your household. STAY SAFE.”

Julian Castro, previous mayor of San Antonio, despatched out a tweet about the warn he been given and blasted Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump on their reaction to the virus.

Texas has noticed a surge in new circumstances lately throughout the reopening procedure. Nevertheless, Abbott halted any more reopening phases before this 7 days.

On Friday, Abbott issued an buy that shut down bars for the 2nd time throughout the pandemic. Dining establishments ended up also requested to go again to a 50% restricted ability, down from 75%.

