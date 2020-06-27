Texas Residents Receive Emergency Alert Regarding COVID-19 Surge – Dallas / Fort Worth

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas () – Residents in one particular Texas county been given an crisis warn about COVID-19, urging them to remain residence and steer clear of gatherings.

The warn was despatched out to inhabitants in Bexar County (San Antonio region) on Saturday as it claimed a history-substantial 795 new circumstances of the novel coronavirus, bringing its whole to nine,652.

The warn study: “STAY HOME. The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Bexar County. Local hospitals are approaching capacity. Protect yourself and your family. Stay home except for essential activities, wear a face covering and avoid gathering with people outside your household. STAY SAFE.”

Julian Castro, previous mayor of San Antonio, despatched out a tweet about the warn he been given and blasted Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump on their reaction to the virus.

Just bought this textual content. This is what takes place when the Governor and President set politics in excess of general public well being. Keep risk-free. pic.twitter.com/YnvAh0txhD — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 28, 2020

Texas has noticed a surge in new circumstances lately throughout the reopening procedure. Nevertheless, Abbott halted any more reopening phases before this 7 days.

On Friday, Abbott issued an buy that shut down bars for the 2nd time throughout the pandemic. Dining establishments ended up also requested to go again to a 50% restricted ability, down from 75%.