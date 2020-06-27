Texas Mayor Issues Curfew In Response To COVID-19 Surge – Dallas / Fort Worth

GALENA PARK, Texas () – A Texas mayor issued a curfew for her metropolis on Friday in reaction to a surge in COVID-19 scenarios.

Mayor Esmeralda Moya of Galena Park stated the 10 p.m. to five a.m. curfew will go into influence Saturday “until further notice” following Harris County’s COVID-19 general public menace amount went from “significant” to “severe.”

Harris County presently prospects the condition in full scenarios with 29,163 as of Saturday.

“It is crucial to continue to practice good hygiene, stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary trips, gatherings, and wear a face-covering at all times when you leave your home,” Moya stated in her assertion.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an get that shut down bars for the next time in the course of the pandemic as the condition sees a surge in new scenarios. Dining places ended up also requested to go back again to a 50% confined capability, down from 75%.

KTRK experiences Harris County Decide Lina Hidalgo is battling for authority to be equipped to situation yet another remain-at-household get.