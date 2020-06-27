SyrupCast 220: Talking about WWDC 2020

On this week’s episode, Patrick, Brad and Jon split down all the information from Apple’s most current Earth Huge Developer Convention (WWDC), like iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS seven and macOS Huge Sur.
In phrases of iOS 14, Patrick drops his early impressions of the OS update right after putting in it on the Apple iphone SE (2020).
No one particular of the crew has long gone palms-on with watchOS seven however, but they are energized to try out out ‘Sleep Tracking’ and the new view encounter Difficulties.
Patrick is a large lover of the search of macOS Huge Sur, even though Brad is a tiny much more hesitant offered the change to new icon patterns. Nonetheless, absolutely everyone is satisfied that Apple has ultimately performed a thing to alter up the search of its ageing desktop functioning method.
Last but not least, information that Apple is setting up to make its possess desktop processors raises a whole lot of issues for the potential of the tech giant’s Mac ecosystem. The SyrupCast squad discusses this alter and what it may well imply for the potential of the Mac.