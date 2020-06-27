Sunnyvale Chief Explains The City’s Unique Duo Role Use Of Safety Officers – San Francisco

SUNNYVALE ( SF) — As a lot more folks discuss about what law enforcement reform would glance like, the town of Sunnyvale is just one of the number of key metropolitan areas in the region that does not have an formal law enforcement division.

As a substitute, it has a Division of Community Safety and there are some key variances in the way the town gives its providers.

What tends to make Sunnyvale, the seventh biggest town in the Bay Region, special is that each and every of its 200 DPS officers are experienced in hearth, law enforcement, and unexpected emergency health-related providers.

“It takes longer to train our officers because our officers have to go through three academies,” mentioned Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo, a previous San Jose Law enforcement officer.

Each and every officer can conclude up donning a unique uniform on any presented working day in a town that has experienced only two murder circumstances in the past a few and a 50 % many years.

“Seeing that one officer doing different things on the fire side, which is more like a caretaker role and also on the police side as the enforcement role helps a little bit as far as the comfort level that people have with us here,” mentioned Ngo.

Whether or not this product that has been close to for many years in Sunnyvale would get the job done in other metropolitan areas is up for discussion.

“I am a strong advocate of this model because there’s cost saving benefits to it and there’s more efficiencies to be found,” mentioned Ngo.

Of the a lot more than 18,000 businesses in the region, only 128 jurisdictions have merged law enforcement and hearth departments in accordance to Crisis Administration publication.

Ngo suggests he has not experienced distinct discussions with other chiefs about merging law enforcement and hearth departments, but it is a dialogue he’s prepared to have.

“Is it a phased approach? Is this something that can happen within a year or is it something that we say look this is a journey this is going to start now and it may take a while to get to where we want to be and be realistic with it,” mentioned Ngo.