Stormzy Used to Wear Sister’s Clothes When He’s Young

The British grime star points out that he applied to put on his sister’s garments when he was a child mainly because his loved ones could not pay for to purchase him new garments because of to poverty.

The “Vossi Bop” star opened up on his humble beginnings even though talking at a neighborhood youth club, described Britain’s The Sunlight newspaper, wherever he admitted his “working-class background” taught him to be thrifty.

“I grew up in Norbury (in south-west London), that was my stomping ground, in a house of five of us, my mum, my two big sisters, my little brother and I grew up and we didn’t have a lot of money at all,” he shared. “I used to take all my sister’s clothes. Lucky for me my big sister was a tomboy. So lucky for me I could go and take her clothes.”

“New trainers were never a thing for me. School trips were a myth. My mum was working two to three jobs at a time. She was a cleaner, dinner lady, so we didn’t have much growing up at all.”

Even with the money hardship, the “Own It” hitmaker insisted he failed to go without having, introducing, “We didn’t have anything growing up, to be fair. But what we did have was love.”

The star went on to slam the “lie” that people’s financial history will not influence their chances, insisting, “People coming from where we come from, the estates, the ends, the hoods, wherever, it’s tougher for us.”

“Me becoming who I’ve become, I should never neglect the fact that it’s more difficult,” he vowed. “So whatever I can do to level the playing field, I feel like I’m obliged to do it.”

“I’m not some Nobel Peace Prize winner. I’m just doing what I should genuinely do.”