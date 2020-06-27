Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Raises $50M To Start Skincare & Cosmetic Company!!

Lori elevated $50 million in undertaking cash to start out a new skincare and beauty line named LH Elegance, MTO Information has uncovered.

The business is currently being established up to contend straight with Kylie Jenner companies. Kylie reportedly bought her beauty and pores and skin treatment business final yr, for $one.six billion.

Lori strategies on creating make-up and skincare that appeals to all ladies, but especially African American females. And she has the cash driving her to make absolutely sure that she has the very best achievable merchandise.

MTO Information spoke with many men and women near to Lori who convey to us that the roll out of LH Elegance is heading to be massive – and that the total make-up market is thrilled (and concerned) about Lori’s entrance into the area.

A single of Lori’s confidants explained to MTO Information. Lori will be promoting her merchandise on Instagram, and also carrying out Youtube make-up video clips with her celeb buddies. It really is seriously heading to be some thing various – and incredible.”