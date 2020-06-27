State Senate Approves Allowing Affordable Housing On Church Lots – San Francisco

SACRAMENTO ( SF) – A invoice that would spur the improvement of economical housing on church parking heaps and other residence owned by residences of worship has handed the State Senate.

Senate Monthly bill 899 by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) cleared the chamber in a unanimous 39- vote on Thursday. The invoice lets for spiritual establishments and nonprofit faculties to bypass community zoning limits to construct 100 per cent economical housing on their land.

“CA has a huge shortage of housing affordable to low income people. SB 899 will help meet this need,” the senator, who has authored a lot of charges on housing, mentioned in a tweet.

The Senate just handed our laws (#SB899) enabling spiritual establishments & nonprofit faculties to construct economical housing on their land even if community guidelines never make it possible for it. CA has a enormous lack of housing economical to minimal earnings individuals. SB 899 will assist meet up with this want. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 25, 2020

Beneath SB899, housing created less than this proposal would be limited to decreased earnings homes if rented for 55 a long time or proprietor-occupied for 45 a long time. Developments can be in household, blended-use or professional parts and should be on a web-site that is a single quarter acre in dimensions or higher.

Usually loaded with autos for only a number of hrs every single 7 days, housing on church parking heaps could location a dent in state’s enormous housing lack, believed at three.five million models.

KPIX five noted before this yr that San Francisco’s Preparing Section recognized 800 houses in the town owned by spiritual companies that are underutilized and could be produced for economical housing.

Senate Monthly bill 899 now goes to the Assembly for thought.