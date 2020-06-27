Stabbing four teens rushed to hospital after brawl in Sydneys west Auburn news

4 adolescents have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after a brawl in Sydney’s west.

Unexpected emergency solutions had been named to Auburn Highway, Auburn at about four.50pm adhering to studies of a brawl of up to 20 males.

When officers from Auburn Law enforcement Location Command arrived on the scene, the team experienced fled from the place.

3 teenage boys – a 15-yr-previous and two aged 14 – had been identified with stab wounds.

A fourth teen was also identified struggling minimal lacerations.

They have all been taken to the Kid’s Medical center at Westmead with non lifetime-threatening accidents.