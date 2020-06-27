St. Paul Parks Opens Phalen Beach For The Summer

MINNEAPOLIS () – Phalen Regional Park Beach will reopen for the summertime, St. Paul Parks and Recreation introduced Friday early morning.

The seaside will open up to the community each and every working day commencing on Saturday June 27, from 12 p.m. to eight p.m.

Since of COVID-19 and community overall health limitations on the other hand, some facilities which includes the showers, modifying rooms, and flush bogs will not be accessible for use. Transportable bogs will be accessible.

St. Paul Parks suggests family members retain actual physical length every time achievable and asks guests to restrict their continue to be to two several hours to let some others to use the seaside.

The seaside is cost-free, but officers suggest that individuals who are ill or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to continue to be household.