Spring Lake High School Seniors Celebrate Prom In Unique Way

MINNEAPOLIS () –Following their unique promenade was canceled because of to COVID-19, seniors from Spring Lake High School discovered a exceptional way to rejoice.

On Friday night time they held a promenade at The Royal Club in Lake Elmo, all dressed up in their attire and satisfies.

“We just called The Royal Golf Club and asked if we could have it here,” explained mother or father Joel Levahn. “They were gracious enough to host it, they did all the planning for the social distancing for the kids inside for dinner.”

Seniors had been declared in the parking ton, and then rode up in golfing carts with their dates.

“It was a lot of fun,” explained Levahn.

Seniors extra that it was exciting to see their buddies and don their promenade outfits.