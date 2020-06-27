SpaceX Scrubs Launch Of Starlink Satellites From Cape Canaveral – Los Angeles

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX experienced to scrub a start endeavor from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The Falcon nine rocket was scheduled to get off from Cape Canaveral at one:18 p.m. Friday with 57 Starlink online satellites. SpaceX declared they would hold off the start at 11 a.m.

Standing down from today’s Starlink mission staff necessary added time for pre-start checkouts, but Falcon nine and the satellites are healthier. Will announce new focus on start day the moment verified on the Selection — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 26, 2020

The Hawthorne firm mentioned the mission’s staff necessary a lot more time for pre-start checkouts.

Friday’s start would have been the 10th in the energy to create the Starlink around the globe online array, which would present very low-charge online obtain to individuals about the world, especially in beneath-served parts.

In addition to the 57 Starlink satellites, the SpaceX rocket on Friday was established to have a pair of satellites for Spaceflight Industries, on behalf of Earth-observation firm BlackSky.

A new start day will be declared later on.

