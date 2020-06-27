South stars demand justice in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case

The Jayaraj and Fenix case in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu has sparked a substantial motion on the internet. The case of a father-son duo getting allegedly crushed by the law enforcement for not pursuing lockdown guidelines and dying in custody has stoked rage among the the men and women. Even though Jayaraj was 59-many years-outdated, his son Bennic was 31-many years outdated.

Aside from Bollywood superstars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and additional, South stars like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Subbaraj and some others have also took a stand from the entire case on social media. Check out out what these stars have to say below…

Samantha Akkineni’s put up, the exact same was also reposted by Kajal Aggarwal.

HORRIFIED to listen to of the brutality inflicted on Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

Might they R.I.P.

This is NOT the perform of Fantastic and Sincere law enforcement gentlemen who uphold Justice, Regulation & Buy.

This is the perform of a handful of sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020

What transpired in Saththankulam is Terrible!! Insult to Humanism… The accused officers demands to be Punished and Justice has to be supplied to these lousy souls…. Some People are additional harmful than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one particular is over the legislation, justice should be accomplished for this inhuman act.

— Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 25, 2020