South stars demand justice in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case

The Jayaraj and Fenix case in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu has sparked a substantial motion on the internet. The case of a father-son duo getting allegedly crushed by the law enforcement for not pursuing lockdown guidelines and dying in custody has stoked rage among the the men and women. Even though Jayaraj was 59-many years-outdated, his son Bennic was 31-many years outdated. 

Aside from Bollywood superstars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and additional, South stars like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Subbaraj and some others have also took a stand from the entire case on social media. Check out out what these stars have to say below…

Samantha Akkineni’s put up, the exact same was also reposted by Kajal Aggarwal.

