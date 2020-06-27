South St. Paul Police Unable To Find Suspect Following Overnight Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS () — South St. Paul Police suggests officers had been not in a position to identify a suspect adhering to an right away standoff.

Police say they know who they are wanting for and are pursuing other implies to identify the gentleman, whose identification has not been launched.

The standoff started soon immediately after seven p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of West South Road. Officers attempted to arrest a gentleman for an incident previously in the working day.

No 1 was damage throughout the standoff.

This is a building tale. Check out back again for additional.