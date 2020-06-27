Sonoma County Sheriff Marine Rescue Unit Officers Save Horse Stuck Deep in Lakeside Mud – San Francisco

CLOVERDALE ( SF) — A horse mired in mud together the shore of Lake Sonoma Wednesday afternoon was freed by close by boaters functioning jointly with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Workplace maritime device, in accordance to a article on the sheriff’s business office Twitter site.

The horse was not harm, the sheriff’s business office explained.

It is not unheard of for livestock to get trapped in muddy situations. In April, 18 horses had been pulled from a muddy watering gap in northwestern China.

https://twitter.com/sonomasheriff/position/1276222699946180609